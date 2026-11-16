Join Stephanie Brown with an exclusive look inside Mount Mary University's fashion archive. The collection features garments dating back to the 18th century along with world renowned designers from Coco Chanel to Oscar de la Renta.

The collection allows for students to learn from construction techniques as well as conducting research for their own projects. It has been featured in many exhibitions across Milwaukee including the Pabst Mansion and the Milwaukee Art Museum. To help support Mount Mary's Fashion Department and the preservation of the fashion archives visit Home | Mount Mary University and click on "Ways to give".