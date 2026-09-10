Beer, Brews and a Great Cause: Yelp’s Beer Hunt Returns to Milwaukee

Yelp Milwaukee is inviting beer lovers and adventure seekers to explore one of the city’s most historic locations during its annual Yelp Beer Hunt. Held at the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery, this free scavenger hunt combines local craft beer, entertainment, and community support for an important cause.

Guests will explore the historic Brewhouse Inn & Suites, sample beers from local breweries, and enjoy complimentary food, drinks, live music, and giveaways at OnTap. Beyond the fun, the event raises funds for Ales for ALS, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute and its efforts to advance ALS research and treatment. Organized by Yelp Milwaukee, the event highlights local businesses while giving attendees a chance to make a meaningful impact in the fight against ALS.

RSVP at yelpmilwaukee.com