Become a Volunteer at the Hausmann Nature Center at Lapham Peak

The Hausmann Nature Center provides educational programs and informational displays -- and it needs volunteers! The Vice President of the Friends of Lapham Peak joined What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about how you can get involved.

The Nature Center is open multiple weekends throughout the spring, summer, and fall months. Come to a volunteer open house on Saturday, April 5th, from 10 a.m. to noon. It's at the Hausmann Nature Center in the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, in Delafield.

Click here for more information about the Friends of Lapham Peak.