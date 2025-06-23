Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

"Be A Beverage Expert" with Sean Ludford

Sean Ludford
"Be A Beverage Expert" with Sean Ludford
Posted
and last updated

Be A Beverage Expert author Sean Ludford joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how to craft new cocktails, try new drinks, and how incorporate responsible drinking into your life.

Be A Beverage Expert (BABE) is about unlocking the secrets of your favorite drinks with Be a Beverage Expert, a spirited guide from industry veteran Sean Ludford. With over 30 years of global experience, Ludford transforms the vast world of wine, beer, spirits, and cocktails into an inviting adventure for all.

Ludford will be signing books on Wednesday, 25 June, at Great Lakes Distillery from 5:30 to 7:30.

Books can be purchased at BevX or at Great Lakes Distillery and Avenue Wine & Liquor. The book is also available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at bookstores everywhere!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo