"Be A Beverage Expert" with Sean Ludford

Be A Beverage Expert author Sean Ludford joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how to craft new cocktails, try new drinks, and how incorporate responsible drinking into your life.

Be A Beverage Expert (BABE) is about unlocking the secrets of your favorite drinks with Be a Beverage Expert, a spirited guide from industry veteran Sean Ludford. With over 30 years of global experience, Ludford transforms the vast world of wine, beer, spirits, and cocktails into an inviting adventure for all.

Ludford will be signing books on Wednesday, 25 June, at Great Lakes Distillery from 5:30 to 7:30.

Books can be purchased at BevX or at Great Lakes Distillery and Avenue Wine & Liquor. The book is also available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at bookstores everywhere!