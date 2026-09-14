Bark in the Park Returns to Celebrate Pets and Support a Great Cause

Pet lovers, mark your calendars for Bark in the Park, a family-friendly festival dedicated to celebrating our furry friends while raising funds for an important mission. Hosted by Billy's Posse Inc., the event supports efforts to search for and recover lost, loose, and stolen pets while educating the public on ways to prevent pets from going missing. Attendees can enjoy a day filled with local vendors, activities for pets and people, raffles, and a dog costume contest. Funds raised help provide essential equipment such as traps, trail cameras, batteries, data plans, leashes, and other supplies used by volunteers to safely locate and recover missing animals. Learn more about the organization's lifesaving work, volunteer opportunities, and event details at Billy's Posse.