Banding Baby Birds, A Step To Conservation

Medhavi Ambardar and Dick Nicolai join Steph Brown on What's Brewing Wisconsin to observe the process of banding purple martin chicks.

Medhavi Ambardar is a Chief Scientist of the Lake Michigan Bird Observatory, who has partnered with Dick Nickolai for several years to protect species around Wisconsin.

Dick Nikolai is a retired biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and will be leading the banding process while sharing his wealth of knowledge with anyone who can attend. He currently is a Wisconsin Purple Martin Association board member, and estimates he has banded more than 25,000 birds, including 10,000 purple martins.

Medhavi and Dick share how you can help birds in your area to ensure they are around for generations to come.

Watch The Morning Blend for more information, or visit Lake Michigan Bird Observatory

