Baking for a Cause, One Sweet Treat at a Time!

Kate's Caring Cookies is a community-driven initiative that creates beautifully themed sugar cookies to raise funds and awareness for local nonprofit organizations. Each batch is designed around a unique theme related to the cause it supports, combining creativity with compassion.

It all began with Kate Eston's love of creating beautiful cookies for friends and family during the holidays. She saw a chance to combine passion with her lifelong work in the nonprofit world.

