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Baccarat Basics: Learn the Game Behind the Table

Potawatomi Casino Hotel
Go behind the scenes at Potawatomi Casino Hotel to learn the basics of Baccarat and see why this classic table game can be beginner-friendly.
Baccarat Basics: Learn the Game Behind the Table
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Ever wondered how to play Baccarat? Potawatomi Casino Hotel is taking us inside its Table Games Training Room for a closer look at this popular casino game.

Table Games Trainer Antonia Withington breaks down the basics in an employee training environment, where no live gaming or actual wagers are taking place. Viewers will learn how Baccarat works and why the game may be easier to understand than its glamorous reputation suggests. Inspired by the behind-the-scenes look? Career opportunities are also available for those interested in joining the Potawatomi team.

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Potawatomi Casino Hotel | Explore Careers

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