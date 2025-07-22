ArtBlaze Beach Event Series at McKinley Beach!

Joy Engine is a nonprofit arts organization in Milwaukee that was founded in 2019. They activate creative spaces through art, usually in the form of pop-up events around the city of Milwaukee. They are hosting a series of 3 beach events called ArtBlaze at McKinley Beach. These events were hosted last year at both Bradford and South Shore beaches, and they were so successful they decided to bring them back this year at a new location. ArtBlaze is Milwaukee’s free beachside summer series of art, music & wonder. We have local music and performances, a larger-than-life original inflatable art sculpture designed by artists from FuzzPop Workshop and students from the School of Architecture and Urban Design at UW-Milwaukee, a silent disco, s’mores, vendors, hands-on art, and more!

For more information, visit Joy Engine.