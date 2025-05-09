Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Art vs Food

Arts @ Large
Posted
and last updated

Steph gets an inside look at an upcoming fundraiser where Art and Food come together. Art vs Food is an event to raise money for Arts@Large.
June 12th, 2025 | Ivy House, Walker’s Point: It will be an unforgettable evening where food and creativity collide in a vibrant celebration at the stunning Ivy House. Guests will enjoy a delicious meal crafted by three renowned Milwaukee chefs, each paired with a talented local artist. The night will feature a silent auction, live artistic performances, a keynote speaker, and more – all while supporting Arts @ Large’s mission to make the arts accessible to all.

Art vs. Food is almost SOLD OUT of General Admission tickets.VIP tickets are SOLD OUT.

Arts @ Large activates Milwaukee’s communities to build environments that support arts-rich, lifelong learning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo