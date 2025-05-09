Steph gets an inside look at an upcoming fundraiser where Art and Food come together. Art vs Food is an event to raise money for Arts@Large.

June 12th, 2025 | Ivy House, Walker’s Point: It will be an unforgettable evening where food and creativity collide in a vibrant celebration at the stunning Ivy House. Guests will enjoy a delicious meal crafted by three renowned Milwaukee chefs, each paired with a talented local artist. The night will feature a silent auction, live artistic performances, a keynote speaker, and more – all while supporting Arts @ Large’s mission to make the arts accessible to all.

Art vs. Food is almost SOLD OUT of General Admission tickets.VIP tickets are SOLD OUT.

Arts @ Large activates Milwaukee’s communities to build environments that support arts-rich, lifelong learning.