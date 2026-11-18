You don’t need an art history degree to discover the stories behind great masterpieces. Boswell Book Company is highlighting three book club picks that make the art world accessible, entertaining and full of surprises.

Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser follows a young girl whose museum visits with her grandfather become lessons about art and life.

Patrick Bringley’s memoir, All the Beauty in the World, takes readers behind the scenes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art while exploring grief and healing.

For readers craving more intrigue, Hannah Rothschild’s The Improbability of Love blends art history with mystery, romance and satire surrounding a lost masterpiece.

Find these books and more recommendations at Boswell Book Company.