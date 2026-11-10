Are You Ready for Medicare Open Enrollment? UnitedHealthcare Can Help

Signing up for a new Medicare plan can be confusing! UnitedHealthcare stopped by to help you find the best match for your lifestyle.

Open enrollment runs from October 15th through December 7th. It's your opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage, just in case your health status or budget has changed. You should check for new plans in your area and consider added benefits like dental and vision.

Here are a few helpful resources that can help you decide:



Benefits, features and/or devices may vary by plan/area. Limitations, exclusions and/or network restrictions may apply.