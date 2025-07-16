An Opera of Differences, Dynamic Dancing Coming to Milwaukee

Katie Korek joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss upcoming dance performances and an operatic performance of an inspiring but unexpected friendship.

This July 19 & 20, <i>Rhythmworks</i> will be performing a high-energy, family-friendly performance that celebrates the power of rhythm and the joy of movement. This one-of-a-kind event brings together students from Danceworks' Summer Performance Workshop Series and special guest artists for a vibrant, unforgettable showcase. Danceworks Performance Workshops featured in <i>Rhythmworks</i> are the culmination of Danceworks’ special summer intensive classes designed for dancers who are eager to grow, connect, and shine. These workshops offer a unique opportunity to train with professional choreographers, receive personalized feedback, and perform in a fully produced show.

At the Florentine Opera, <i>Scalia/Ginsburg</i> will run on July 18-20, written by lawyer Derrick Wang, that explores the lively, unexpected friendship between Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Through musical sparring, legal philosophy, and wit, <i>Scalia/Ginsburg</i> celebrates two brilliant minds finding common ground—one opera aria at a time. This performance will take place in Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center.

For more information and tickets, visit Rhythmworks or Scalia/Ginsburg

