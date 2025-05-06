All That Glitters Gala

The mission of theWGirlsis to empower young women and girls in systemically marginalized communities.

The group of professional women meet monthly to organize and plan community outreach events in Milwaukee.

WGirls is a nonprofit organization. It was started in 2007 as a small group of women in NYC meeting on Wednesday’s. That’s where the “W” in WGirls comes from. After much success in NYC the organization expanded to Milwaukee.

Every year the organization opens its fundraiser up to local non-profits to appeal to the WGIRLS to be the featured organization at the WGirls annual gala. This year Purpose Driven Sister’s will be gifted all the fundraising dollars. Its mission is to expose young girls to opportunities and help lay the foundation to a successful collegiate journey.

In the past WGirls averages more than $10,000 in fundraiser dollars. Last year alone, the Milwaukee chapter gifted $12,000 to a local charity.

This year’s gala is entitled, “All That Glitters”.It’s May 16, 2025, at 6pm.

4227 W. Vliet St.

Milwaukee, WI.