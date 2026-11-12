All Aboard for Family Fun in New Berlin

Train lovers of all ages can get on board with the Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club! Founded in 1947, the club has grown to more than 250 members who share a passion for model railroading.

Weekly Friday open houses give families a chance to experience the interactive display, attend community events and enjoy activities designed especially for young train enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a lifelong collector or introducing the kids to model trains for the first time, it’s a unique local destination worth exploring.

Learn More: Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club