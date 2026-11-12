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All Aboard for Family Fun in New Berlin

Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club
All aboard! Explore a massive model train layout, watch up to 20 trains run at once and discover family-friendly railroad fun in New Berlin.
All Aboard for Family Fun in New Berlin
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Train lovers of all ages can get on board with the Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club! Founded in 1947, the club has grown to more than 250 members who share a passion for model railroading.
Weekly Friday open houses give families a chance to experience the interactive display, attend community events and enjoy activities designed especially for young train enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a lifelong collector or introducing the kids to model trains for the first time, it’s a unique local destination worth exploring.

Learn More: Milwaukee Lionel Railroad Club

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