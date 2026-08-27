Adventure Starts Right Outside Your Cabin Door

One of the best parts of a Northwoods vacation is how easy it is to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you. In Rhinelander, visitors can spend the day hiking, biking, paddling, fishing, or simply taking in the scenery.

Today we're exploring the area's outdoor opportunities, including the popular CAVOC trail system, which offers scenic routes and experiences for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels. We're also stopping by Mel's Trading Post, a Rhinelander staple that has been helping visitors gear up for outdoor adventures for generations.

Owner Mitch Mode shares how Mel's makes it easy for guests to get out and experience everything the Northwoods has to offer, whether they're longtime adventurers or first-time visitors. We'll also highlight some of the welcoming resorts and beautiful lodging options that serve as the perfect home base for exploring the Rhinelander area, including Brekke's Resort.

Today's segment is sponsored by Rhinelander Resorts. To learn more about planning your Northwoods getaway, visit www.Rhinelander-Resorts.com