AAPI Heritage Month Celebration: Community and Culture Unite

Join the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration on May 15, 2025, hosted by the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) and Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC) here in Milwaukee!

This event honors AAPI culture, achievements, and community contributions. Enjoy inspiring speakers, cultural performances, and the chance to connect with community leaders and members. Founded in 2017, WCCC supports small business growth across Wisconsin. HWCC, established in 2004, empowers underserved communities through economic development. Together, they foster a vibrant celebration of heritage and community partnerships.

Register here for an evening of culture and celebration!

