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A Wisconsin Author's Journey into WWll Espionage and Historical Fiction

Kimberly Anne Conway
A Wisconsin Author's Journey into WWll Espionage and Historical Fiction
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What started as an idea about Russian espionage evolved into an immersive World War II historical novel for local author Kimberly Anne Conway. Inspired by a news story and fueled by a fascination with espionage, Conway's book, Making Russian Dolls, explores intrigue, secrets, and the human stories behind wartime intelligence. She’ll discuss why it’s never too late to pursue a new career, the challenges independent authors face in getting their work noticed, and why readers should seek out local writers at bookstores, craft fairs, and book clubs. Conway will also highlight the 17th Annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books at Carroll University, where book lovers can discover their next favorite author and connect directly with Wisconsin writers.

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