A Wellness Retreat Served Up a Deadly Twist

A relaxing getaway turns into a murder investigation in Mindy Quigley’s latest cozy mystery, Murder in the Upper Crust. The sixth installment of the Deep Dish Mysteries follows chef Delilah O’Leary to a luxurious wellness retreat where guided meditation, poisonous plants and a suspicious death put everyone under scrutiny. Quigley shares how Lake Geneva inspired the fictional town of Geneva Bay, the bigger themes of toxic wellness culture and self-acceptance woven into the story, and why recipes, humor and one lovable orange cat keep readers coming back for another slice.