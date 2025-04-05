A Trip Back in Time With Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center

WisMCC organized in 2023 because members of the Iron Stags were looking for a place to hold practices for the sport of armored combat and a lot of the more typical gym spaces weren’t working out for us. We opened the doors to our Bay View location in 2024. We started running various events to help keep membership costs down and host two primary series of events. “Medieval Mayhem” which is our upcoming event focuses the individual aspect of the sport so you’ll see a lot of 1v1 duels and profights. We also have a series of events called “Cream City Clash” that are focused on the team style of fights called melees.

Check out the next event:

Cream City Clash III

August 30 at Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale

Follow on Facebook for updates on tickets