A Taste of Africa With a Powerful Purpose

Miss Dolly’s Taste of Africa returns for its fourth annual celebration on Thursday, November 12, bringing the community together for an evening of culture and purpose. Guests can experience African food, music, dance and fashion while raising awareness about domestic violence and honoring survivors.

The event benefits Sojourner Truth House, the domestic violence shelter of Sojourner Family Peace Center, along with ExPOSED, Inc., which teaches nonviolent skills to youth in community schools. Supporters can make a difference by purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating to the event.

Learn More: Sojourner Family Peace Center