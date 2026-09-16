A Sweet Tradition: Making Round Challah for Sukkot

As Sukkot approaches, Friendship Circle of Wisconsin is sharing the tradition of round challah and the special ingredients that make it sweeter for the holiday season. Sukkot, celebrated September 25 through October 2, marks both the harvest season and the protection of the Israelites during their journey from Egypt. During the segment, viewers will learn how challah is shaped, why the round loaf is meaningful, and how Friendship Cafe creates both delicious baked goods and employment opportunities for people with disabilities and mental health challenges!

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