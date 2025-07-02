A Summer of Performances with Katie Korek

Katie Korek, UPAF PR Manager, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss three upcoming shows at Summerfest from the United Performing Arts Fund!

On July 3, at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park Stage, the MYSO Calypso Steel Drum Band will be performing at 1 pm, 4:45 pm, and 7:15 pm. The steel pan bands bring the sounds of the Caribbean around the area at high-profile performances like the Lakefront Festival of the Arts, MLK Jr. Birthday Celebrations and Summerfest.

The Florentine Opera Summer Studio Artists are performing on July 5 at 12:45 p.m. at the Aurora Pavilion. The Summer Studio Ensemble will serve up iconic hits from the screen and stage–because opera isn’t just timeless, it’s cinematic.

On July 5, the First Stage Interactive Storytelling Workshop performs at 1:15 p.m. at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park stage. First Stage will bring the beloved story of Frog and Toad to life in an interactive storytelling workshop! Children will have the opportunity to participate in dramatic activities surrounding the story. These workshops go beyond traditional story time. Children don’t just listen—they become part of the story, making the experience immersive and memorable.

For more information, visit UPAF Lineup