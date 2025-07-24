A Step Back in Time, Golfing at Shorewoods Course in the 1900s

Vince Vogelsang joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss an upcoming walking tour and golf outing with the Gentlemen of Shorewood!

The Gentlemen of Shorewood is a group of Shorewood residents brought together by their love and appreciation of all things Shorewood. Looking to help local business owners recover in the post-pandemic era, the group hosts uniquely fun events in and around the Village designed to rebuild and maintain a sense of community

The event will be on August 9th

Walking Tour – All Day

Golf Challenge – 3-7 pm

For more information, visit Gentlemen of Shorewood