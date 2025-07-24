Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

A Step Back in Time, Golfing at Shorewoods Course in the 1900s

The Gentlemen of Shorewood
A Step Back in Time, Golfing at Shorewoods Course in the 1900s
Posted
and last updated

Vince Vogelsang joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss an upcoming walking tour and golf outing with the Gentlemen of Shorewood!

The Gentlemen of Shorewood is a group of Shorewood residents brought together by their love and appreciation of all things Shorewood. Looking to help local business owners recover in the post-pandemic era, the group hosts uniquely fun events in and around the Village designed to rebuild and maintain a sense of community

The event will be on August 9th

Walking Tour – All Day

Golf Challenge – 3-7 pm

For more information, visit Gentlemen of Shorewood

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo