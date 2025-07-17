A Stage for All: Inclusive Cast Brings Stories to Life

Jasper Schmeidel and Katie Cummings join What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the upcoming "Summer Staged Reading Series" with the Pink Umbrella Theater Company.

Pink Umbrella Theater is the first professional theater company in Milwaukee with a focus on Disability Theater. The cast and crew are paid professionals, almost entirely made up of actors and artists who identify with a disability. In 2024, they received a grant from the Ruth Foundation for the Arts to expand the Disability Theater canon (plays and musicals available to produce) across the nation, and this summer, the group is doing staged readings of four different plays and musicals written by Disabled Playwrights.

The show dates for the four readings over three weekends in July & August are:

Staged Reading #1

July 18 - 7:00 pm

July 19 - 1:00 pm

July 20 - 2:00 pm

Staged Reading #2

August 1 - 7:00 pm

August 2 - 1:00 pm

August 3 - 2:00 pm

Staged Reading #3

August 15 - 7:00 pm

August 16 - 1:00 pm

August 17 - 2:00 pm

All shows take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 3722 S 58th Street, Milwaukee.

For more information, visit Summer Staged Readings