A SPLASH of Pride on Brady Street!

Michael Damian Sander, Executive Director of the Brady Street Business Improvement District, and Michelle Eigenberger, owner of BANDIT MKE on Brady and the Chair of the Brady Street Business Improvement District, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss Brady Street Pride and SPLASH OF PRIDE. It is the inaugural Pride celebration on Brady Street with over 60 vendors, including many local artists and community resources. There will be entertainment throughout the day! Businesses such as "BANDIT MKE" will remain open and contribute to the festivities along the street.

Michael Damian Sander and Michelle Eigenberger also share the importance of why Brady Street is having the celebration, the many events and performances for the Splash of Pride, and where you can go to view the many murals going up on Brady.

The events will take place on June 29, 12 pm - 10 pm.

For more information, visit Brady Street

