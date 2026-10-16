A Smarter Fall Cleanup for a Healthier Spring

A little less cleanup this fall could mean a healthier, more beautiful landscape. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares simple ways to prepare your yard for winter while keeping plants, pollinators and wildlife in mind. From leaving healthy perennials standing to using fallen leaves as natural mulch, these fall gardening practices can help protect your landscape through the colder months and set the stage for a colorful spring.

Learn more about watering, winterizing and seasonal plant care by watching Melinda’s free Fall Landscape Care & Planting webinar at Home :: Melinda Myers.