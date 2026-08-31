A Smart Way to Check In on Loved Ones Without Hovering

What if a simple daily routine could help monitor your health? Casana Care Inc recently introduced its Smart Seat, a toilet seat replacement that passively measures key health metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, lower body strength, and elevated blood pressure detection. CEO Olivia Lew joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to explain how this innovative technology provides families with peace of mind without requiring wearables, charging devices, or lifestyle changes. Designed for ease of use and privacy, the Smart Seat aims to make everyday health monitoring seamless for households. CasanaCare.com