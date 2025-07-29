A Self-Guided Driving Tour of Historic Milwaukee!

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to increasing awareness of and commitment to Milwaukee’s architecture, history, and the built environment. They help to educate locals and residents about the City through residential neighborhood tours, walking tours, and Doors Open Milwaukee. Julia Giffith joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to tell us all about a self-guided driving tour. The tour has 36 stops and covers various eras throughout Milwaukee.

To find more information about this and other tours available, visit Historic Milwaukee.