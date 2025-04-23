A Sample of The Arts This Week!

There is so much to see on stage in our area. Here are a few suggestions from UPAF PR Manager, Katie Korek.

Million Dollar Quartet is running at the Rep through May 24thRock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins are brought together by an extraordinary twist of fate on a December evening in 1956. This meeting at Sun Records would become one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. The show includes hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and more.

First Stage Summer Theater Academy is in its 32nd year as the nation’s largest high-impact theater training program for young people. They offer classes emphasizing the process of becoming strong performers, creative thinkers and confident young people, for students as young as age 4, up through high-school seniors. Professional theater artists share their expertise with students, fostering life skills through stage skills. From story drama classes for young kids, based on some of their favorite children’s books and characters, to acting theory, Shakespeare, improvisation, etc. for middle school and high school students, there is something for everyone. In 2025, the summer academy will be expanding to four locations, Milwaukee, Brookfield, Oak Creek and Mequon.

·