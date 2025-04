Author Jennifer Chiaverini presents her new novel, The World’s Fair Quilt, the 23rd book in the popular Elm Creek Quilts series.

The book is available where books are sold and you can meet Jennifer at a book signing.

Wednesday, April 2 at 6:30 PM

Franklin Public Library

9151 W Loomis Rd

Franklin WI 53132

Friday April 4 at 5:00 PM

Kenosha Public Library Northside

1500 27th Ave

Kenosha, WI 53140

Thursday, April 10th at 6:00 PM

Oconomowoc Public Library

200 W South St

Oconomowoc, WI 53066