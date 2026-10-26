A Portal to the Past: New Mural Celebrates Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

Milwaukee history is getting a colorful new perspective with the Commission House Mural, “Portal to the Past.” The dual-perspective mural celebrates the history of the Commission House building and its place in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Local mural artist and MIAD graduate John Kowalczyk joins Laura Wing of the Commission House Mural Committee to share the story behind the design, the artist selection process, and the role public art can play in connecting a community to its past.

Learn more at Commission House Mural and John Kowalczyk Art.