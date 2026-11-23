Hmong New Year is a time to celebrate culture, family and new beginnings, and Hmong American Peace Academy (HAPA) is bringing those traditions to life through its annual school celebration.

This year’s “Inspire” variety show will feature students singing, dancing, playing traditional Hmong instruments and modeling traditional clothing while sharing the stories behind what they wear. Following the performance, families will gather for a potluck-style luncheon. The celebration is open to the public, but arrive early because the theater fills quickly!

Learn more about the school and celebration at HAPA Academy – Forever Peace Builders with Hmong Peace Academy.