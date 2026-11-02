A New Way to Build Memories with Girl Scouts

There’s a new way for local Girl Scouts to make memories! Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has opened a Build-A-Bear Workshop inside its Marion Chester Read Service and Resource Center in Milwaukee.

Created in collaboration with Build-A-Bear Workshop, the space gives Girl Scouts the signature make-your-own experience, including the heart ceremony and a selection of Girl Scout bears. Scouts can also find uniforms and apparel for their new furry friends.

The workshop is designed to bring together creativity, confidence, joy, and plenty of Girl Scout pride. Girl Scout Brooklyn W. joins us to share what it’s like to build a bear from start to finish.

Learn More: Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast