A Milwaukee Artist Is Creating Pieces for The Draft

The NFL has tapped Milwaukee-based artist Ike Wynter to create 32 reclaimed wood art pieces to welcome the next class of NFL stars at the draft. Wynter who will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway at the draft - the path each prospect will take before hearing his name called on stage. The installation will feature handcrafted wooden interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from discarded furniture collected across Wisconsin.

Wynter spent over 500 hours transforming more than 50 pieces of donated furniture into striking 3’x3’ wooden mosaics, relying solely on the natural textures and tones of the wood, with no added paint or stain, to bring each club logo to life.

