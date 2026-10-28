A Limited-Edition Keepsake for Brewers Fans

Brewers fans can commemorate a memorable season with a new limited-edition collectible bat from Nikco Sports. Only 2,026 bats will be produced, making this a unique addition to any fan’s collection.

The full-size, officially licensed bat features season records, postseason results, Brewers logos, a panoramic stadium photo and images of Christian Yelich and Jacob Misiorowski. Priced at $149.95, the bats are expected to ship in time for Christmas.

Nikco Sports Vice President Nichole Massie joins us to share what makes the collectible special and how fans can get their hands on one before they sell out.

Learn More & Order: Nikco Sports