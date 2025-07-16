A Historic Celebration for Greendale Historical Society's 50th Anniversary

Marge Hill joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss how the Greendale Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Given Greendale's historical roots as a "greenbelt" community, only one of three in the U.S. the Historical Society is going all out this year for the Societies 50th Anniversary!

A fun-filled day with scavenger hunts, fire engine rides, cake, and food trucks, will commence at 1 pm on July 20 at the Historical Hose Tower in downtown Greendale (5699 Parking Street, Greendale, WI 53129).

For more information, visit Greendale HS 50th