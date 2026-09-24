A Hilarious Milwaukee Premiere Brings Quiche, Comedy, and the End of the World

What happens when a group of devoted quiche enthusiasts gathers for breakfast just as a nuclear apocalypse begins? Audiences can find out in 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, the cult comedy making its Milwaukee premiere. Presented by The Constructivists as part of its 15th anniversary season, the interactive production welcomes every audience member into the fictional Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein. With roughly 30% of the show improvised, no two performances are ever the same. Set in 1956, the dark comedy follows a quirky group of women facing unexpected questions about humanity's future after the Soviets drop the bomb. The show runs September 29 through October 24 at Pink's Accessible Theater House in Milwaukee!