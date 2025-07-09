"A Hero's Homecoming," a Debut Performance for The Wisconsin Dance Theatre!

Samuel Huberty, Pearl Smith, and Joseph Huberty, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share, "A Hero's Homecoming."

An original ballet created by Wisconsin Dance Theatre Director Samuel Huberty, set at the end of World War II, this ballet celebrates our nation's heroes and their heartfelt stories of love and resilience. Join us for a night filled with laughter, romance, and history. Brought to life with live local jazz musicians playing your favorite classics.

This will be the Wisconsin Dance Theatre's debut performance, starting on July 12.

Hit the word "RESERVED" to select your seats.

Show Dates & Times:

July 12 – 2:00 PM - Elkhorn, WI

July 12 – 7:00 PM - Elkhorn, WI

July 13 – 2:00 PM - Elkhorn, WI

July 18 – 7:00 PM - Kettle Moraine, WI

July 19 – 7:00 PM - Kettle Moraine, WI

Veterans can redeem 40% off ticket prices. Email wisconsindancetheatre@gmail.com for the discount code.

For groups of 10 or more people, use "GROUP10" for 10% off.

For more information and tickets, visit WDT Tickets

