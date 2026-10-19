A Halloween Gala Turning Heartbreak into Hope for a Cure

A night of Halloween fun is helping turn heartbreak into hope for families affected by pediatric brain cancer. The Cure Starts Now, Wisconsin (Brayleighville) Chapter was created in honor of Brayleigh, who lost her battle with DIPG just eight months after her diagnosis. Today, the chapter carries her memory forward by raising money for pediatric brain cancer research and honoring other children who have battled the devastating disease.

Now in its third year, Gala-Ween puts a spirited Halloween twist on a formal fundraiser. Guests can arrive in black tie or elaborate costumes and enjoy a costume contest, adult trick-or-treating, a “boos pull,” magic potions and more. Each year, the event also honors a child who has battled DIPG, incorporating that child’s favorite foods and giving their family an opportunity to share their story.

After raising $55,000 in its first year and $92,000 in its second, the Brayleighville Chapter is aiming for $125,000 this year to support the search for a cure. The Third Annual Gala-Ween takes place Friday, October 23, 2026, at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Wisconsin (Brayleighville) | The Cure Starts Now or find Wisconsin (Brayleighville) Gala-ween | The Cure Starts Now to buy tickets.