A Golden Keepsake for Brewers Fans

Brewers fans looking for a special piece of memorabilia can celebrate with a limited-edition gold bat from Nikco Sports. Only 2,026 full-size, officially licensed bats will be produced, making this a collectible designed for dedicated fans.

The gold bat features championship imagery, Brewers logos, a panoramic stadium entrance photo, and images of William Contreras and Jackson Chourio. Priced at $199.95, the bats are expected to ship in time for Christmas.

Nikco Sports Vice President Nichole Massie joins us to show off the collectible and explain how fans can order before the limited run sells out.

Learn More & Order: Nikco Sports