A Glimpse at Some Great Local Performances

Katie Korek from UPAF has a couple of recommendations this week. First is Circle Mirror Transformation at Next Act Theatre now through May 18th. Four lost New Englanders enroll in a community center drama class to experiment with theatre games and try to find meaning in their lives.

Over the course of six weeks, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.

Tickets are available at Tickets are available at nextact.org

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Performances are being held through May 21st.

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra is one of the largest after-school orchestras in the country – they now enroll over 900 students from over 200 schools.

MSYO has various ensembles, including ensembles that are free to participate in, most of which are showcased on concerts throughout May.

More information can be found at http://myso.org/