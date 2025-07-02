A Free Football Camp with Gilbert Brown!

Former Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share about his All-Pro Football Camp! The Gilbert Brown Foundation is providing kids aged 8-17 with this amazing opportunity to come out for three days and learn from the pros - for FREE! This All-Pro Football Camp is July 8th, 9th, 10th, rain or shine, at the Bradley Technology & Trade School.

The Morning Session is 8:30-noon for 8-12 year olds.

The Afternoon session is 2-5:30 for 13-17 year olds.

Registration is still open! To find out more, visit www.GilbertBrownFoundation.org