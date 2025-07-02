Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Free Football Camp with Gilbert Brown!

Gilbert Brown Foundation
Gilbert Brown
Posted
and last updated

Former Green Bay Packers player, Gilbert Brown, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share about his All-Pro Football Camp! The Gilbert Brown Foundation is providing kids aged 8-17 with this amazing opportunity to come out for three days and learn from the pros - for FREE! This All-Pro Football Camp is July 8th, 9th, 10th, rain or shine, at the Bradley Technology & Trade School.

The Morning Session is 8:30-noon for 8-12 year olds.

The Afternoon session is 2-5:30 for 13-17 year olds.

Registration is still open! To find out more, visit www.GilbertBrownFoundation.org

