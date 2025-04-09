A Fantastic Shopping Event!

In today’s challenging economic climate, one thing women around Milwaukee can count on isDivine Consign’sone-of-a-kind shopping event to fill ALL your wardrobe needs while staying under budget. This ONE-WEEK event is the very BEST way for local women & teens to stretch their dollar this season. Women of all ages and sizes are invited to the Waukesha County Expo Center April 8-12 to score incredible deals on over 50,000 clothing and accessory items for spring/summer. Women look forward to this all year and it is FREE to attend!

Divine Consign is not just an event, it is an experience, a tradition for many, a community event to look forward to and the only way to shop in this economy. Shoppers can find everything from casual to formal, the gym to the office, petite to plus - all in one spot. A melting pot of brands and styles from over 800 local women all beautifully organized by item type, size, even color – WOW!

- - - Thrifting is not only POPULAR with all ages, but it is necessary for many families! Budget friendly shopping quality pre-loved items for spring and summer is the best option. This is not just an event full of used clothes – shoppers will find quality, brand name items in ALL sizes and styles at prices so low they will leave with their arms FULL!

APRIL 8-12

Waukesha County Expo Center Forum, 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha

TUESDAY, APRIL 8 9a-9p

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 9a-9p

THURSDAY, APRIL 10 9a-10p

FRIDAY, APRIL 11 9a -8p (½ OFF All items)

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 8a-2p (½ OFF All items)

FREE parking & FREE to attend.