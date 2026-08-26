A Day on the Course Helping Families Stay Together During Medical Crises

A round of golf can make a meaningful difference for families facing some of life's toughest challenges. The Kathy's House Classic returns September 17, bringing golfers together for a day of fun, fellowship, and fundraising.

Derek Goodman, President and CEO of Kathy's House, joins us to discuss the annual outing and the mission behind it. Held at Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex, the event raises critical funds for Kathy's House, a hospital guest house that provides affordable lodging and caring support for patients and caregivers who must travel to Milwaukee for medical treatment.

Founded in 2001, Kathy's House was inspired by Kathy Vogel Kuettner, whose wish was to create a place where families could stay together during a medical crisis. Today, the organization serves approximately 1,500 guests annually and welcomes patients receiving care at any Milwaukee-area hospital.

Derek shares what golfers can expect during the event and explains how proceeds help ensure families have a comfortable, supportive place to stay while focusing on healing and recovery.

For registration and sponsorship information, visit https://www.kathys-house.org