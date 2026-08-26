A Cozy Fall Favorite With a Mission Behind Every Sip

Fall flavors are returning, and few drinks capture the season quite like a warm chai tea latte. With comforting spices like cinnamon and cardamom, it's the perfect way to welcome cooler days ahead.

Levi Stein, President and CEO of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, and Maya Khayat, host of the Wish You Knew podcast, join us to demonstrate how to make this cozy fall favorite at home. They'll also share what's brewing next at Friendship Cafe as seasonal flavors return to the menu.

Beyond serving great drinks, Friendship Cafe supports Friendship Circle's mission of providing jobs and meaningful opportunities for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges. Every purchase helps fund programs that strengthen connections and support throughout the community.

The pair also discuss the new season of the teen mental health podcast, Wish You Knew. Maya explains why it's important for young people to hear honest conversations from their peers and how teens can become involved in future episodes.

For more information, visit https://www.fcwi.org