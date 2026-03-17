A Ciné-Concert Steeped in Tradition and Sound

Milwaukee audiences are invited to experience music, film, and cultural ritual in a truly immersive way as Present Music presents Rituals, Spells, and Charms, March 20–21 at Jan Serr Studio.

At the heart of this evocative program is Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi, a powerful collaboration between MacArthur Fellow composer Vijay Iyer and acclaimed filmmaker Prashant Bhargava. The work captures eight days and nights of Holi celebrations in Mathura, India, with Bhargava’s richly textured film projected while Present Music performs Iyer’s score live. The timing couldn’t be better—Milwaukee performances take place just weeks after Holi is celebrated in India, adding an extra layer of resonance.

More than a concert, this ciné-concert invites audiences into the cultural world surrounding Holi, with thoughtfully curated moments and refreshments inspired by the tradition. Known internationally for bold programming, Present Music continues its mission of championing living composers and innovative collaborations, offering Milwaukee a rare opportunity to experience contemporary music in a deeply human, global context.

Tickets & Info:

https://www.presentmusic.org

414-229-4308

Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee

