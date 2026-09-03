A Brewers Star Steps Up for Literacy

SHARP Literacy is inviting the community to celebrate the 25th annual A Novel Event on September 10 at American Family Field. Presented by Brewers Community Foundation and Jim & Andrea Schloemer, the family-friendly fundraiser supports SHARP's STEAM-based programs serving thousands of students across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha. Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, awards presentation, auction and inspiring stories from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob “The Miz” Misiorowski, who will share his experience growing up with dyslexia and succeeding at the highest level of baseball. Proceeds help provide innovative learning opportunities for K3 through fifth-grade students and educators in underserved schools. Tickets and event details are available at sharpliteracy.org