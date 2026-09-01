A Back-to-School Story That Helps Kids Feel Ready for Their Big Day

Starting school can bring excitement, curiosity, and a few butterflies. Author and early childhood educator Kelly Melton is helping young readers navigate those feelings with her new children's book, Riley's Big Day at The Itsy Bitsy Scholars. The story follows Riley through a day of friendship, creativity, and discovery in an early learning environment designed to help children feel confident about beginning school. Inspired by Kelly's years in childcare and her experience seeing increased social anxiety among young children, the book offers a relatable and encouraging perspective for families preparing for this important milestone. Available in English and Spanish, the book is also the focus of an upcoming read-aloud and signing event at Milwaukee Public Library's Martin Luther King Jr. Branch.

