7th Annual Jewish Food Festival!
The Jewish Food Festival, a project of The Peltz Center for Jewish Life, is an annual event that celebrates Jewish culture, tradition, and cuisine. They offer a wide array of delicious food, live entertainment, and immersive experiences. The festival aims to create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all to enjoy. Enjoy Free admission and $10 parking that covers both days for premium parking or free lower-level parking.

August 10 - 11 from 12 pm - 7 pm at Rotary Park

For more information, visit Jewish Food Festival | Festival | 4100 Highland Road, Mequon, WI, USA

